Biggest drug cartel in Sabah: Enforcement officer arrested - Ayob Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: An officer with an enforcement agency is among 11 individuals arrested by the police for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate in Sabah.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 43-year-old enforcement officer suspect, arrested last Dec 29 in the Klang Valley area, is believed to be the “transporter” in the drug cartel.

He said the suspect was previously working in Sabah and had been transferred to the Klang Valley.

The investigation of the case is ongoing and more arrests will be made, he told a press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Ayob Khan said the police had frozen 22 bank accounts, involving RM420,000, and seized 18 luxury vehicles worth RM6.6 million, cash amounting to RM35,000, jewellery and a Rolex watch estimated to be worth RM100,000, in the case.

“This process will continue and we will track down assets belonging to the leader of the syndicate and its members,“ he added.

He said based on information, the syndicate used containers to smuggle drugs.

Last Dec 26, a man with the title “Datuk”, believed to be a leader of a drug syndicate, was among 10 men arrested in Sabah for alleged involvement in the largest drug trafficking syndicate in the state.

The syndicate is believed to have been actively involved in the distribution of syabu-type drugs since 2015. -Bernama