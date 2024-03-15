PETALING JAYA: Blackpink and Coldplay concerts have generated significant economic benefits for the country, amounting to RM200 million.

As reported by UtusanTV, Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, stated that Blackpink’s concert brought in an economic return of RM64 million, while Coldplay’s concert alone contributed RM130 million.

She also mentioned that the concerts also generated substantial tax revenues, with both of them contributing RM2.7 million and RM8 million, respectively, to the government.

“This demonstrates that the revenue from a single concert can be equivalent to that of organising two sports events,“ she stated.

Yeoh emphasised that the concerts have benefited not only the stadium corporation but also various other sectors including e-hailing services, hotels, transportation and logistics.

Despite the economic impact of these concerts, Yeoh assured that it would not compromise the ministry’s commitment to ensuring quality football fields.

She noted the strict conditions placed on concert organizers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, including the responsibility for field rehabilitation costs.

Yeoh reassured, “The Bukit Jalil National Stadium is primarily for the Harimau Malaya, and we ensure that their matches receive the necessary attention and focus from the ministry. We hold numerous meetings to ensure that sports standards are maintained,“ she said.

ALSO READ: M’sian bus operator earns RM30k by driving Taylor Swift concertgoers from KL to SG