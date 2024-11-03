Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore for her Eras world tour not only brought joy to thousand of fans but to a particular bus operator from Malaysia.

Bus operator Amirul Sufi shared in a BFM interview that he earned “about RM25,000 to RM30,000” by providing three trips a day to get Swifties from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Amirul explained that after deducting the operating costs, such as gasoline, driver’s salary and maintenance costs, he can earn about RM6,000 in profits per day.

He also emphasised the important of delivering excellent service to ensure customer satisfaction and build loyalty. According to him, the passengers mostly inquire on procedures such as ICA and CIQ at immigration, and their concerns about food and restrooms.

However, its no cake walk for this bus operator as he shared that one of the biggest challenges with this operation is scammers.

“Ticket scammers, hotel scammers, in fact even transport scammers are a thing. We don’t have a huge customer base but we want to build people’s trust and that’s very difficult.”

Admirul admits that although the concert was held in Singapore, it not only benefited the Singapore economy, he also benefited from it.

