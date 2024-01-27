Bodies of last two Cameron Highlands landslide victims found

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The bodies of the last two victims of the landslide at Kampung Raja, Blue Valley here were found this evening.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the bodies of a man and a woman were found within five metres of each other.

“The fourth body was found during a search using heavy machinery at 6.10 pm while the last body was found through manual excavation at 6.50 pm,” he said at a media conference at the Fire Department Control Centre at the site of the incident today.

The fourth body was identified as that of Shing Law Har, 56, the fifth as that of Om Myu, 37, while the thrid victim, who was discovered at noon was identified as Thang Moung, 25, he said, adding that the bodies were all sent to Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital in Cameron Highlands for further action.

Azri said so far, police have not received reports of any other missing individuals and the operation concluded after the last body was recovered from the incident site.

He extended his appreciation to all parties, particularly the 250 SAR team members for their effective and systematic execution of duties despite the challenges presented by the terrain and unpredictable weather conditions at the incident site.

Earlier, five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, employed in a vegetable farm in the area, were feared buried after the house occupied by the victims was affected by a landslide at about 2.40am yesterday. - Bernama