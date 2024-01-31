Boutique owner gets one year prison, caning for cheating bride-to-be

KUALA LUMPUR: A Raub boutique owner in Pahang, providing wedding planning services, was sentenced to one year in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Magistrates Court today, for cheating his bride-to-be client of RM9,000 last year.”

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim meted out the sentence on Hasmerun Hashim, 31, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered him to serve the prison sentence starting today.

Hasmerun was accused of cheating the 29-year-old client by deceiving her into transferring a total of RM9,000 in two transactions to his CIMB account, Arjuna Cinta Wedding, for wedding planning services.

He allegedly committed the offence at a Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Cheras residence on Aug 23 and 25, 2023.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by between one and 10 years of imprisonment, caning, and a fine, upon conviction.

Hasmerun, who was unrepresented, appealed for a minimum sentence on the basis that he has dependents, including sickly parents and a school-going sibling.

“I plead guilty to the offence and appeal for the remission of the caning sentence,“ he said.

However, deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal requested a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson and submitted that there were no mitigating circumstances for the remission of caning. –Bernama