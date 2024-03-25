Broadband access plan, subsidised goods among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The alternative action plan to improve broadband access in rural areas, and the assurance of the government for subsidised essential goods to return to normal level are among the focus of Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the issue of broadband access was raised by Edwin Anak Banta (GPS-Selangau) to Communications Minister during question and answer session.

At the same session, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) asked the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to state what is the government’s guarantee to ensure that subsidised essential goods such as sugar, packet oil and local rice recover as before the 15th General Election.

Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) on the other hand wants the Minister of Defence to state a detailed list of measures that have been implemented as outlined under the Defence White Paper from 2019 to 2023.

Meanwhile, four bills will be presented for the first reading.

The bills are the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Cybersecurity Bill 2024, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Today’s sitting will also continue with the debate on the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2023, in addition to the Licensed Land Surveyors (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2024 which are also listed for the second reading

The First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament lasted for 19 days until March 27.

