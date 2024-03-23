No need for KPDN to authorise PBT to conduct price monitoring - Nga

IPOH: There is no need for the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to authorise officers from local authorities (PBT) to conduct price monitoring, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that this is due to the effective enforcement efforts being undertaken by KPDN.

“Only the implementation should be improved. I am confident that under the leadership of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, this effort will be intensified,“ he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perak Chinese Assembly Hall building here today.

He said this in response to UMNO Youth chief Dr. Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s call for more frequent monitoring of goods prices, especially as the festive season draws near.

In the meantime, Nga urged locals to explore job opportunities in the dirty, dangerous and difficult (3D) sector including in the wholesale market.

“Many of the employees in the wholesale market are legal foreign workers...so, we hope that locals can seize employment opportunities, especially in the 3D sector,“ he said, adding that PBTs would conduct periodic checks and monitoring of business premises to ensure local traders do not arbitrarily lease out their licences to foreigners.

Meanwhile, Nga hoped that all 222 members of Parliament would support the amendment to the Federal Constitution regarding the citizenship of children born abroad to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers, which is expected to be tabled for its first reading at the Dewan Rakyat next week.

“I hope this constitutional amendment will receive support (from all MPs) to uphold social justice for these innocent children (born abroad to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers),“ he said.