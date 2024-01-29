Bukit Aman investigates traffic cop offering on-the-spot summons settlement to UK couple

KUALA LUMPUR: The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) is investigating the case of a traffic policeman allegedly issuing and offering to settle a summons on the spot for a British couple touring Malaysia in their vehicle.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said a video of the incident was detected at 4.30 pm today on YouTube.

In a statement, he said police would not tolerate any misconduct by their personnel.

He advised the public not to speculate on the incident, saying police would keep them informed on the progress of investigations and subsequent actions to be taken.

“Members of the public with information on the incident should channel it to JSPT through the operations room hotline at 03-22663356 or email at protrafik_ba@rmp.gov.my,“ he said.

The video, which has gone viral, showed the policeman offering the couple a chance to pay a specific amount to settle their summons on the spot. -Bernama