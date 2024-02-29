Bumiputera Development Research Centre needed to empower the community

PUTRAJAYA: The establishment of the Bumiputera Development Research Centre is among the proposals submitted to the government for consideration in efforts to empower the Bumiputera community in the fields of education and economics.

Chairman of the Education Reform and Human Capital Group, Prof Tan Sri Noor Azlan Ghazali (pix), who presented the proposal at the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 here today, said that the centre was necessary for the development of Bumiputera data, conducting studies, creating discussion platforms, and policy advocacy to develop the Bumiputera community.

“I talk to so many agencies, some of them don’t even have the data (on Bumiputera), many things we don’t actually know about the Bumiputera.

“That’s why, at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), we are ready to offer our strengths to collaborate in the context of (establishing) the Bumiputera Development Research Centre,“ he told the media.

Noor Azlan said the centre was proposed to be managed by UiTM through the Institute of Malay Thoughts and Leadership (IMPAK) and UKM through the UKM through the Malaysian Inclusivity, Development and Advancement Institute (MINDA).

He said the centre needs to be established to ensure that data on the Bumiputera community is up-to-date and comprehensive, covering all economic sectors.

“For example, today, 98 per cent of registered enterprises are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and about 50 per cent of the workforce is in MSMEs.

“But do we know where Bumiputera MSMEs are? Do we know which sector? Do we know their problems? and do we know how many of them are going to international markets,“ he said.

Noor Azlan further stated that eight resolutions were proposed due to engagement sessions conducted over the past two months involving various segments of society and age groups.

Among the resolutions are correcting attitudes and increasing responsibility; strengthening early childhood education; recognising the role of the private sector and non-governmental organisations; strengthening the Islamic education system; talent development as human capital; addressing the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) crisis; enhancing the quality of daily national schools; and strengthening the resilience and scientific capabilities of Bumiputera graduates. -Bernama