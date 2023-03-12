Business goes on in Rantau Panjang as usual despite rising flood waters

PASIR MAS: Business activities in Rantau Panjang are being carried out with caution, even though several routes and entrances have been closed due to water rising from the Golok River.

Natasa Berahim, a 26-year-old food grill vendor said flood water levels, ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 metres in the town, has not deterred her from continuing her business along the inundated routes but as a precaution, she has packed up all her items in case there was a need to relocate.

“I have been trading here for five years, and with this water level, it is still safe to do business.

“However, considering the rising water, traders are prepared to move their merchandise as quickly as possible,“ she said when met in Rantau Panjang town today.

She said that some premises have been closed, but many shops remained open. In the case of food establishments, they continue to attract customers even though their shops are affected by flood waters.

Meanwhile, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Department chief, Shapawi Stapa, said through a survey conducted and observation carried out, the public, including children, were found to be playing in floodwaters in several areas affected by floods.

“During the monitoring process, we encountered parents and told them to supervise their children’s movements during the floods, especially when facing strong currents, to prevent any untoward incidents,“ he said.

He added that among the locations still inundated with water around Rantau Panjang town are Kampung Bagus, Kampung Kedai Lama, and Kampung Kubang Rambutan.

Meanwhile, the Director of Disaster Management (Kelantan State Secretary), Nik Mohamed Nor Nik Ishak, who monitored the situation with the Director of the Kelantan Civil Defence Force, Mohd Adzhar Mujab, said their team assisted flood victims by providing logistics support at the state level, involving four-wheel-drive vehicles, rescue boats, as well as aid from the depot managed by the Department of Social Welfare.

Using a boat to transport her business merchandise, namely ‘kuih putu halba’ during the floods, a 53-year-old trader, Azizah Abdul Rahman, is ecstatic because her food sells well.

Azizah continues her business despite her stall being located along the flooded Rantau Panjang route which is inundated by 0.2 meters of flood waters.

“Since my own house is submerged in 0.5 metres of water, I had to use a boat to transport the ingredients for selling putu halba. Many people came to see the water levels in this town, and that contributed to the popularity of my putu halba,“ she said when met in Rantau Panjang town today.

She added that the boat was operated by her 18-year-old son, Aisal Zailani, while one of her daughters, Siti Nur Hafifi Zailani, 16, also helps her run the business.

“The river water is currently rising slowly, but if the water exceeds 0.5 metres, I will close this stall,“ she said adding that she has never moved to any temporary relief centre (PPS) because she has built a loft on the second floor of her house. - Bernama