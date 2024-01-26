Cameron Highlands landslide: One body recovered

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The body of a male Myanmar citizen has been pulled out from the site of a landslide incident in Blue Valley here at 11.05 am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further action.

He said the search and rescue operation for the remaining four victims is ongoing.

“The area is quite dangerous, and at the moment, we are restricting media access until the situation is deemed safe,” he said, adding that all the victims are foreign workers.

In the incident at 2.51 am, one man has been confirmed dead, while four others are feared to have been buried alive.

The Cameron Highlands District Disaster Management Committee confirmed that all five victims are Myanmar nationals aged between 25 and 56. -Bernama