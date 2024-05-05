Differing views not a barrier to strengthening state-Federal govt cooperation - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that differences in opinion will not hinder efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Federal and Kedah state governments for the benefit and welfare of the people.

Anwar, when attending the Kedah-level MADANI Aidilfitri celebration in Jitra on Saturday (May 4), touched on the issue of morals and etiquette in dealing with differing views.

“Islam allows us to have differing views on interpretations, approaches, strategies and priorities, but these differences need to be managed with decorum and tact,” he said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

He also expressed appreciation to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and the state government for their full cooperation in organising the Aidilfitri celebration, despite political differences.

In his speech, Anwar had highlighted Kedah’s significant role in rice production and ensuring food security, but noted that padi farmers in the state continue to face poverty.

“Therefore, I emphasised the importance of federal ministries and agencies working closely with the state government to implement efforts for Kedah’s development, especially in eradicating poverty.

“This includes efforts to increase farmers’ income through a surge in rice production, which requires an allocation of RM5 billion from the Federal Government,” he said.

