No love lost as Ridwan beats elder brother while Nurul Izzah flaunts her stripes

NILAI: The country’s top women’s track cycling star Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri continued to flaunt her stripes with a second gold medal in the keirin event at the ASEAN Track Series at the National Velodrome here on Saturday (May 4).

Nurul Izzah, who is on course to make her debut at the Olympic Games in Paris come July, shut out the rest of the field to win the final by overcoming the challenges of her compatriots Yong Ann Tung who ended in second place and Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan in third for medal honours under the President’s Cup II race.

It was the second keirin gold won by the 20-year-old cyclist after also bagging two gold medals in the same sprint and keirin events for President’s Cup I medals on Friday (May 3).

“I am happy again to win gold today in a more intense race than yesterday but overall my performance was better today,“ said Nurul Izzah.

The men’s and women’s sprint events for the elite category were not contested today.

In February, Nurul Izzah created a sensation after emerging as the keirin champion at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in India before officially qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games recently.

She will accompany national track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and another national rider Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, both of whom have also officially qualified for Paris.

Meanwhile, Shah Firdaus failed to take advantage of Mohd Azizulhasni’s absence today when he only managed to take home the silver medal in the keirin final which saw him lose to his younger brother Muhammad Ridwan while third place went to another national rider Ahmad Safwan Ahmad Nazeri.

For Muhammad Ridwan, the success of bringing the gold home and beating his brother on the competitive stage was very important to fuel his motivation.

“I didn’t expect to win today because there are Shah Firdaus, Sam (Australian rider Sam Gallagher) and other riders including from Indonesia who gave stiff competition but I went flat out because all I know is I want to be the first to reach the finish line.

“For me, this success is very important to rekindle my spirit for the next race, I want to win because I haven’t won in a long time... winning the individual keirin is my best achievement. I am grateful,“ said the 23-year-old cyclist.

Mohd Azizulhasni, Shah Firdaus and Nurul Izzah will leave for Japan on Monday to participate in the Japan Track Cup series cycling tournament next week as part of their preparations before competing in Paris.