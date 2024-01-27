Cameron Highlands landslide: Third body recovered

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Another body of a landslide victim at Kampung Raja, Blue Valley here was found at 12.15 am today, bringing the total number of bodies recovered so far to three.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the body, of a man, was detected by the Fire and Rescue Department’s tracker dog near sector C, where the first body was found yesterday.

“The body is being removed from the landslide area and forensic officers from D10 Bukit Aman have arrived to identify the body.,” he told a press conference at the Fire and Rescue Department’s Control Post at the site of the landslide here today.

On the two bodies found yesterday, Azri said they were identified as Law Ha Phey, 36, and Ki Shing Om, 48.

The bodies had been sent to Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital in the Cameron Highlands for further action., he added.

They were among five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, buried alive when their homes were involved in a landslide at about 2.40 am yesterday.

The other three victims involved are identified as Shing Law Har, 56, Om Myu, 37, and a woman Thang Moung, 25. - Bernama