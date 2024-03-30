Cancer Centre strengthens Samarahan’s position as healthcare hub - Abang Johari

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre, in Samarahan Division, can further strengthen the area’s position as an important healthcare hub.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that for now, the division, located in the southern part of the state, has a doctor’s training centre at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and the Sarawak Heart Centre.

“For sure, this cancer centre can strengthen the healthcare hub in Samarahan. Here is also the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), which is currently under construction.

“If we look at all aspects of this development, Samarahan has the potential to become a hub which can benefit the country,” he said while speaking at the MADANI Sarawak 2024 breaking of fast event, here today.

Abang Johari said that, in addition to being known as a healthcare hub, Samarahan is also an education hub, with several educational institutions located in the division, including UNIMAS and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while speaking at the same event, said that the federal government agreed with the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre, here.

Anwar said that, through the project, the Sarawak government is creating history by becoming the first state government to finance a federal project in advance, to speed up its implementation.