Case of missing Bella: Skeleton found in abandoned house

BATU PAHAT: A partial human skeleton found in an abandoned house in Batu 7, Tongkang Pechah here today is believed to be related to the case of the disappearance of Mira Sharmila Samsusah or Bella who was reported missing since last Dec 14.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the skeleton was found at about 2 pm after one of the arrested suspects led police to the scene.

He said since clothes were also found at the scene of the incident, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test will be done to confirm the victim’s identity.

“Bella’s family has been informed about the discovery, but we have not been able to confirm whether the skeleton belongs to the woman.

“This skeleton will be taken to the Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI) in Johor Bahru for DNA testing and (results) will only be known between two weeks to a month,” he said at the location of the skeleton.

It was reported earlier that Bella, a single mother of two children, could not be contacted since she was last seen leaving the house in her boyfriend’s car wearing only a dark blue caftan to do laundry at a laundromat.

However, there has since been no trace of Bella, 32, while she was not reachable on her mobile phone, in addition to messages sent through the WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister Norisham, 36, said that when she was informed about the discovery of the human skeleton this afternoon, she trusted her intuition which says it was not Bella.

However, she said if it is confirmed to be her younger sister, her family will leave it to providence and hope that appropriate punishment will be meted out on the perpetrator(s) of the case. - Bernama