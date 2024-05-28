PETALING JAYA: Chef Wan has apologised for his comments made on the dress worn by the actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 66-year-old celebrity chef took to his Instagram to state that he had absolutely no intention of making fun of the Hindu religion and apologised for the comments he made under the Namaste Bollywood video of Aishwarya Rai.

“It was never my true intention to be racist or to disparage the Hindu religion. As a celebrity chef, I have always loved and have a high respect for all the cultures and religions around the world.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say my deep apologies to the people I had hurt with my remarks.”

He also added in a separate Instagram post that he loves Aishwarya Rai’s acting and finds her “absolutely gorgeous”.

Speaking to Astro AWANI, Sentul District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari stated that they have received a report regarding the case.

“However, this case has been referred to USJT (Unit Siasatan Jenayah Terhadap Masyarakat) as it involves the 3Rs, namely religion, race, and royalty,“ he was quoted as saying.

Sukarno also reminded the public not to touch on 3R issues on any platform as it could jeopardise the safety and public tranquility of various ethnic groups in Malaysia.

ALSO READ: Chef Wan remains positive while battling cancer, says attitude is more important than looks