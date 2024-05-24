Earlier this week was the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, and many celebrities were dressed to the nines along with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The former Miss World who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades debuted at the 2024 edition on Thursday with a gown by Falguni Shane Peacock.

An Instagram page, Namaste Bollywood posted a reel of the actress in her shimmery blue and silver gown with the caption, “First thought that comes to mind”.

The outfit garnered a lot of reactions in the comment section including the likes of celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan.

“She’s carrying Kavadi on herself heading to Batu Cave Thaipusam ceremony,” joked the celebrity chef in the comments.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of carrying a kavadi, the kavadi attam (dance) is the sacrificial offering performed by devotees during the auspicious festival day of Thaipusam.

However, this joke did not sit well with netizens who took notice of Chef Wan’s comment.

“With all due respect Datuk, I don’t think this is very nice to say. I understand you can’t comprehend what she is wearing, sir, but please don’t relate it to religious event and mock it. Did not expect this from you,” commented a disappointed-sounding netizen.

“Please do apologise for this comment and kindly remove it. I hope we all deserve to respect each other’s religion and religious matters. I believe Malaysia is a harmonious country where various races live. Thank you,” commented another.