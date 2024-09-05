Cheng Hoe hopes to see Faisal Halim back to his old self on the pitch

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Selangor FC Head Coach Tan Cheng Hoe hopes to see Malaysia’s sensational winger and the Red Giants player, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, return to showcase his agility on the pitch after being seriously injured in an acid attack.

Cheng Hoe, who was shocked by the incident involving Mohamad Faisal, better known as Faisal Halim, said it would be a loss for the Harimau Malaya squad if the incident affected his former player’s career.

The former national team coach, now leading Thailand’s Police Tero FC, said that Faisal, affectionately known as “Mickey” among fans, is a highly talented player.

“I hope to see Mickey back on the pitch because he has significant talent for Malaysian football. It would be a loss if this incident ends his career.

“But I believe Mickey is mentally strong and resilient. I think with everyone’s support, he can return to playing, regardless of how long it takes; we need to be patient and continue to encourage him,“ said the 55-year-old coach when contacted by Bernama.

The relationship between Cheng Hoe and Faisal in the Harimau Malaya squad was relatively short, as Cheng Hoe resigned in early 2022 when Faisal had just joined the national team.

However, Faisal, who joined Selangor from Terengganu FC at the end of 2022, became a crucial asset for the Cheng Hoe-led Red Giants, who emerged as the Super League 2023 runners-up before Cheng Hoe resigned to move to Thailand.

Faisal scored 12 goals in their Super League campaign last season, making him one of the two top-scoring local players, along with Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi. The top scorer was Ayron Del Valle Rodriguez (Selangor), with 23 goals.

Last Sunday, the local football scene was shocked by the incident in which Faisal Halim was injured from an acid attack at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya.

The 26-year-old player was confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and undergone his .first surgery on Sunday night. His movement and speech were also limited.

The player, who won the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January, is expected to be sidelined for at least five or six months, missing out on two matches in the second round of the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

There was speculation that something worse could happen, potentially forcing him to retire, but Selangor FC Board of Directors member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar refuted this, expressing confidence that Faisal would recover, although it would take time.

The incident was the second tragic event affecting a national player after Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured on the head and leg after being attacked by two robbers at his residential area in Kuala Terengganu last Thursday.

The attacks on national football players have taken a new turn as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim came under attack by two men on a motorcycle who smashed the rear window of his car with a hammer in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.