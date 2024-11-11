Technical study on Menumbok-Labuan bridge project to begin next year - FT Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A technical study on the implementation of the Menumbok-Labuan bridge project is expected to begin next year, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that the technical study, which will be led by the Special Task Force for the Labuan-Sabah Bridge under the Federal Territories Department will thoroughly examine various aspects, including the feasibility of the proposed Menumbok-Labuan Bridge project.

Dr Zaliha said her department had also received an initial budget of RM500,000 for the study.

“We will not stop working to advance discussions on this project, but at the same time, we must also look at other efforts that can enhance connectivity in Labuan,” she told a press conference attending the winding up session of the Federal Territories Youth Conference here today.

Dr Zaliha said that although the implementation of the bridge project will be handled by the Ministry of Works (KKR), her department will closely monitor the progress to ensure it proceeds smoothly.

The Menumbok-Labuan bridge project is expected to bring significant changes to Labuan’s infrastructure, making travel easier and fostering economic and social growth in the region.

In addition to the bridge, Dr Zaliha said her department is also looking into air transport and described the recent announcement of additional flights by AirAsia to meet the growing demand as a positive development.

Meanwhile, commenting on the conference, the minister said 16 motions had been brought forth, mostly focusing on issues related to Labuan’s infrastructure, such as electricity and water, as well as education issues in the Federal Territories.

“Also presented and debated well were issues related to the aspirations of the Federal Territories as a Smart City, as well as the Green and Sustainable agenda.

“I also want to highlight one point raised at the conference, which is the strong support for the government’s stance on Palestine. The conference unanimously supported the proposed revocation of Israel’s membership from the United Nations,” she added.