Child dies due to neglect: Couple pleads guilty

SEREMBAN: A woman and her lover pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of neglecting her three-year-old daughter resulting in the child’s death last month.

Noraini Haron, 42, and workshop assistant Mohd Khairul Shamsua (rpt: shamsua) Israk, 38, made the plea after the charge was read out to them before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

They are charged as persons having the care of the girl to have neglected her to the extent of causing her death at Taman Mayung, Port Dickson near here between March 18 and March 24 this year.

The charge is formed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The couple faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

The court allowed them bail of RM20,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at a police station once a month.

The court also set May 2 for mention for submission of the forensic report.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Syafina Mohd Radzuan while the two accused were unrepresented.