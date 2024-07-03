China keen on mutual permanent visa-free policy with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: China and Malaysia are actively working toward a reciprocal permanent visa-free policy according to Zheng Xuefang, Minister at China’s Embassy in Malaysia.

The introduction of reciprocal visa waivers between China and Malaysia has helped to promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Zheng said this in a meeting with Bernama’s chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai during his courtesy visit to the national news agency, here on Wednesday.

Last December, the Malaysian and Chinese governments announced implementation of the mutual visa-free facilities for citizens of both countries for one year to further promote tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Malaysia has become a hotspot for Chinese tourists for years.

Zheng also highlighted on the achievement of economic and trade cooperation between both countries, noting that at the beginning of the diplomatic relations, the total bilateral trade volume was only US$200 million.

In 2002, the amount exceeded US$10 billion, and last year, it reached US$190.24 billion, making China Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral diplomatic relations and Malaysia-China Friendship Year.

Malaysia and China forged formal diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. - Bernama