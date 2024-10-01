Chow: Two main valves at Sungai Dua LRA replaced

GEORGE TOWN: The two units of faulty control valves measuring 1.2 metres (m) in diameter at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant (LRA), were replaced by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) at about 4 pm today, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said that, in addition, preventive maintenance work at 19 out of the 22 other locations statewide had also been completed, with work on the remaining three set to be completed soon.

Chow said he was satisfied with the work progress by the PBAPP team, adding that they were, in fact, ahead of schedule.

“As of this evening, they (PBAPP) have achieved what I stressed yesterday, which was that the first part -the replacement of the two main valves at the LRA - must be completed within 24 hours.

“Although we completed the replacement work ahead of schedule, we still cannot celebrate until consumers in the last area get their water supply again. For now, the focus must be on restoring water supply, which has yet to begin,” he told reporters after visiting the Batu Maung state assembly area with Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tzin at Sunway Cassia here today.

“If everything goes smoothly, the first group of consumers can receive water supply several hours earlier than previously scheduled (6 am on Jan 11), namely those in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) as well as those in some parts of George town, followed by other locations according to the restoration stage until Jan 14,” he said.

Asked if the leak on a pipe measuring 1.35-metre (m) in circumference located at the bottom of Sungai Perai would slow down the water supply restoration process, Chow said the leak had been dealt with and the water supply restoration would go ahead as scheduled.

About 590,000 or more than 80 per cent of the residents in Penang are affected by the scheduled water supply interruption for four days from 6 am today to make way for repairs to the two main valves at the Sungai Dua LRA.

At least 101 areas in the SPU and SPT districts are expected to receive water supply after 48 hours, while a total of 157 areas involving SPT, SPS and the North East and South West areas on the island should have water supply restored after 72 hours. -Bernama