Claims that government MPs will support PN mere speculation - Fahmi

SEPANG: Claims that more members of Parliament (MPs) from the government will support Perikatan Nasional (PN) is a mere speculation, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, urged Opposition party politicians to stop issuing statements that will confuse the public.

He said the latest statement by an Opposition politician that 10 MPs from the government bloc will throw their support for PN to form a new government, is not a matter that is surprising.

“If we look from the beginning to now, every month there is a new story and to me, this is something that will always be mentioned, maybe by the Opposition, because there are among those who mention it within the parties and they are now in panic mode.

“For me, the politician and friends in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) need not mention such matters because the basic issue if we listen to PH MPs is the refusal of the Opposition leader to sit down to discuss this with the deputy prime minister for us to reach an agreement,“ he said.

Fahmi said this to the media when met after attending the World Quran Convention 2023 (WQC) programme here today. - Bernama