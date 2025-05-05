KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in seven states and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, until noon today

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said that the warning covers the entire Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, and Selangor, specifically in the districts of Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, and Sepang.

A similar weather warning has also been issued for Putrajaya, Johor (Batu Pahat and Pontian) and Sarawak, involving Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat, and Mukah) and Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu).