Comedian Hamdan Senario dies

JOHOR BAHRU: Ahmad Hamdan Mohamed Ramli (pix), a member of the sketch comedy troupe Senario, has died. He was 54.

Ahmad Hamdan, fondly known as Hamdan Senario, breathed his last at the Sultan Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

News of the comedian’s death was confirmed by fellow Senario member Azlee Jaafar.

“Hamdan died at 12.50 pm. His family members are still at the HSA and the process at the hospital is expected to be completed at 3 pm.

“He will be laid to rest in Ipoh, Perak. May all the affairs of the deceased and his family be eased. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Hamdan leaves behind wife Norhamalini Ahmed, 53, and four children.

On Jan 1, Hamdan was placed in an induced coma at the Intensive Care Unit of the HSA due to suspected kidney complications.

Hamdan and his fellow cast members from the Senario series were scheduled to hold the Wonderful Night with Senariounion showcase at a hotel here in conjunction with the new year last Sunday (Dec 31). -Bernama