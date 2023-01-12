Commotion on LDP as Nissan C22 Vanette ignites in flames

PUCHONG: A shocking incident occurred on the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), where a Nissan C22 Vanette was engulfed in flames and was spotted near a highway divider.

This incident happened around 9.20am with no report of casualties being confirmed just yet.

Similarly, the cause of the incident is also have yet to be identified.

In response to the urgent situation, emergency services were deployed to the site, not only to evaluate the safety of those involved but also to regulate the flow of traffic on LDP.

Several videos have been posted on various social media by nearby road users, showing how terrible the incident was.