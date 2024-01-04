Company director, COO charged with abetting to bring down advertisement board of another company

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director and chief operating officer of an advertising company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of abetting to take down an advertising board belonging to another company.

V. Manikandamurthy, 44, and Syed Abdul Haleem Syed Ibramsa, 42, were charged with abetment by taking down an advertisement board belonging to Seni Jaya Sdn Bhd at the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) intersection in Park City Village, Sentul between 12.30 am and 10 am on Aug 3 last year.

The charge, under Section 109 of the Penal Code and read with Section 427 of the same law for committing mischief, provides imprisonment for up to five years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin allowed the two men bail of RM4,000 with one surety each and fixed May 8 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham prosecuted, while lawyer Latheefa Koya represented both accused.

In another Magistrate’s Court, contractor V. Saravanan Kumar, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing mischief by bringing down a similar advertisement board at the same location, time and date.

Magistrate Illi Mariqsa Khalizan allowed the accused, also represented by Latheefa Koya, bail of RM2,800 with one surety and set the same date (May 8) for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hamizah Hisan prosecuted. -Bernama