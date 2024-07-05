Consolidating ports under central authority a positive step - Baru Bian

KUCHING: Consolidating separate port authorities under a central authority is a positive step in port management, said Ba’kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said that this consolidation would enable the government to streamline port operations, planning and development in Sarawak.

“It will also facilitate the implementation of a single vision and uniform policies for port development.

“Crucially, by harmonising port dues, vessel dues, port charges and fees, users will benefit from consistent services and charges regardless of the port they use,“ he said during the debate on the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill at the state assembly sitting today.

Regarding the composition of the Board Authority, Baru Bian said that appointments must be based on merit and should not be politically motivated.

“Sarawakian business and professional sectors or stakeholders must possess the relevant knowledge and expertise to contribute effectively.

“Ports play a crucial role in rural economic growth, so the management of ports in Sarawak must be entrusted to the most capable and knowledgeable professionals,“ he said.

On Jan 8, it was reported that Bintulu Port, currently under the purview of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), will be officially handed over to the Sarawak government in June this year.

Following this decision, the Sarawak government plans to establish a centralised port authority to systematically oversee all ports in the state.