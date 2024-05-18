KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men were arrested for attempting to trespass into the Istana Negara, yesterday.

The two suspects, aged 29 and 37, who were travelling in a Perodua Kembara SUV, were arrested by police officers on duty at Gate 3 of the Istana Negara, when they tried to enter the palace at 4.40 pm, on the pretext of meeting His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that an inspection of the suspects’ vehicle had found a machete.

“Both suspects tested negative for drugs, and are remanded for four days, until May 21 for further investigation,” he said.

Rusdi said that the case was investigated under Section 447/511 of the Penal Code, and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

He urged the public not to make any speculation nor spread any unverified news.