Controversy erupts over ‘Pinkfish Express’ party train festival

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth leader Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh has questioned KTM Berhad’s (KTMB) decision to allow a private party known as the “Pinkfish Express” to be held on one of their chartered carriages.

In a TikTok video, Akmal expressed his concerns over KTMB permitting such an event, given the involvement of Muslim Malay leadership within the company. He also questioned whether KTMB’s motivation was solely to generate revenue.

“I received a video of the Pinkfish Express where a party was happening on a train under KTMB’s supervision. I would like KTMB to clarify whether this Pinkfish event was allowed, and what is the reason for permitting such a wild party to take place in one of their carriages?

“I saw the (KTMB’s) lineup of CEOs and board of directors, all Malay Muslims. So please provide the best possible explanation.

“A complete explanation so that the public can understand the main reason for allowing this wild party to occur in their carriage,“ he said in the video.

Controversy erupted after a video showcasing a KTMB train transformed into a nightclub-like party venue was posted on Instagram by food blogger KL Foodie on May 19th.

The video depicted a KTMB carriage filled with flashing lights and attendees dancing to music, resembling a club-like atmosphere.

The event, dubbed the “Pinkfish Express,“ was held on May 16 to celebrate the first anniversary of the Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival, which took place on April 30, 2023.

In response, KTMB issued a statement today explaining its special charter train service, which has been offered to companies and individuals since September 2021.

“The service has been well-received and utilised by various entities, including ministries, government-linked companies (GLCs), private companies, both domestic and foreign, as well as associations.

“As a service provider, KTMB offers complete trains and coaches tailored to customer requirements, with activities designed by the customer in accordance with established guidelines and terms,“ the statement read.

Regarding the Pinkfish Express event, KTMB claimed that conditions such as the prohibition of smoking, alcohol, drug use and any activities that violate the law were set and agreed upon by the customers.

Yesterday, the PAS information chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, also urged KTMB to reconsider allowing such events, stating that the over-the-top entertainment culture highlighted in the viral video does not reflect the values of Rukun Negara and tarnishes the name of KTMB, which is a national asset.

“Regardless of whatever reason is used to justify this programme such as for the purpose of revenue generation, it is still unacceptable for this is seen as contrary to the philosophy of Madani Malaysia orchestrated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister,” he added.

ALSO READ: KTMB fine-tunes charter train guidelines