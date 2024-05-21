KTMB fine-tunes charter train guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) announced today that it intends to enhance and improve the guidelines for its charter train services for the benefit of the public and the company.

“KTMB’s role is as a service provider where we provide the entire train and coaches according to customer demand. As for the activities, they are determined by the customers, according to the guidelines and terms set.

“Regarding the charter train issue on May 16, 2024, which made a round trip from Kuala Lumpur Station to Serendah, KTMB had set conditions such as a ban on smoking, alcohol, drug use and any activities that could violate the law. These conditions were agreed upon and adhered to by our customers,” KTMB said in a statement on Monday (May 20).

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing passengers having a party in a KTMB carriage, believed to be in Kuala Lumpur.

Several entertainment portals suggested that this type of festival was the first of its kind held on a train in Southeast Asia to celebrate the ‘Pinkfish Festival’ anniversary.

KTMB also noted that it had introduced the charter train service since September 2021 for companies or individuals interested in renting a special train.

“This service has received an encouraging response and has been specially rented by ministries, government-linked companies (GLCs), private companies from within and outside the country, as well as associations,” the company said.

