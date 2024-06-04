Cooking oil supply drop in Kelantan market ahead of Aidilfitri

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has found that there has been a slight decrease in the supply of cooking oil in the market due to the strong demand ahead of the festival.

Its director Azman Ismail said however until now cooking oil and sugar are still available in the market including supermarkets.

“We have seen a slight downward ‘trend’ causing supply to fall in the market, especially at the beginning of the month but it increased after that.

“We know that cooking oil which is an essential festive item among consumers, will be bought in large quantities, thus causing the supply in the market to drop, but we will raise the quantity before and after the festival,“ he said.

He told reporters after the 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Maximum Price Scheme Walkabout Programme (SHMMP) here, today.

Azman also said there are 18 cooking oil repackers (repackers) to supply it.

In another development, he said his department arrested two men and seized 4,500 litres of diesel in an attempt to divert the substance in Kampung Tengah, Perupok, Bachok at 7.50 am yesterday.

“The value of the seized diesel is estimated at RM9,675 including the vehicle valued at RM135,325.

“The driver of the locally registered lorry is a local man in his 40s and 50s,“ he said.

According to him, the suspect was observed filling diesel fuel into the tank using a modified suction pump on the back of the truck covered with canvas, obscuring the authorities.

He said the petrol station owner also was arrested and action was taken under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for abetting.