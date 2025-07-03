M’sian firms bag RM450m potential digital exports to Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) continues to drive the nation’s digital economy across Asean, strengthening regional cooperation and market access for Malaysian companies.

The agency’s latest initiative under the DEX CONNEX Indonesia programme brought 83 Malaysian tech companies into the Indonesian market, which generated more than RM450 million in digital export opportunities.

DEX CONNEX Indonesia is a key regional initiative that facilitated the exchange of 26 MoUs between Malaysian and Indonesian firms.

These agreements span sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, cloud services, F&B, digital platforms, and talent development, aimed at creating a robust and collaborative digital ecosystem across Asean, primarily as Malaysia serves as Asean Chair that champions innovation as a driver of regional growth and resilience.

MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil called Indonesia a key partner in Malaysia’s digital goals.

“Through DEX CONNEX, Malaysia is focusing on cross-border collaborations to continue building a resilient digital bridge between two thriving ecosystems.

“With a strong tech ecosystem and Asean unity, both nations are shaping an inclusive, sustainable digital future for all,” he added.

This initiative is supported by the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia, Matrade Jakarta, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs of Indonesia, and partners from both nations.