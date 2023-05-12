Cooperation of bulding owners, JMBs needed for installation of in-building coverage system - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is seeking the cooperation of building owners and joint management bodies (JMBs) to allow the installation of in-building coverage systems in high-rise buildings, the Dewan Negara sitting was told today.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said some areas in the federal capital were still experiencing poor mobile network coverage.

“This situation can be caused by factors such as network congestion in certain places at a specific time and unsatisfactory coverage reception resulting from obstructions like tall buildings,” he said in reply to Senator C. Sivaraj’s question about the steps taken by the ministry to resolve the issue of unsatisfactory mobile phone networks in some areas in Kuala Lumpur during the Question for Oral Answers session.

According to Fahmi, as of Nov 16, MCMC had received a total of 23,355 complaints, of which 1,058, or 4.5 per cent were in Kuala Lumpur.

“Of the total complaints received, 96 per cent of them were resolved through action by the service provider.

“As for the network-related complaint disputes, they will be forwarded to MCMC state offices for follow-up action and appropriate solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to Sivaraj’s supplementary question about the government’s stance on the additional charges imposed on users seeking to upgrade to the 5G network, Fahmi said that the decision to reduce or waive the additional charges was a commercial issue, and the MCMC was constantly monitoring the matter, especially in terms of policy.

“Certain telecommunications companies (telcos), including CelcomDigi, have agreed to the government’s proposal to reduce or waive the charges on 5G subscriptions.

“Last Thursday, (CelcomDigi) announced a number of new packages with no additional charges, we take note and appreciate the decision,” he added.–Bernama