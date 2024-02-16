Cops bust scam call syndicate with arrest of six men, three women

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a scam call syndicate whose members specialise in posing as insurance officers with the arrest of nine individuals, including three women, during raids in Selangor and the capital on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the suspects, aged between 28 and 42, are believed to play the roles of mule account holders and company owners in the scam.

He said preliminary investigations found that the mule account holders detained received between RM300 and RM400 from the syndicate as payment for using their bank accounts.

“Following their arrest, we believe we have solved 61 fraud cases committed by the syndicate, involving losses totalling RM28.92 million,” he said at the CCID weekly media conference here today.

He said that police also seized 11 mobile phones, nine automated teller machine (ATM) cards and RM377 cash. - Bernama