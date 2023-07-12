Cops to record statements from Zayn Rayyan’s parents, neighbours

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will record statements from Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s parents to assist in the investigation into the death of their autistic child.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police would also take statements from neighbours and witnesses soon to conclude the investigation.

“At the moment, the police are classifying the child’s death as sudden death,” he said when contacted today.

The autopsy of the six-year-old child was conducted at Sungai Buloh Hospital this morning.

It is learnt that Zayn Rayyan’s remains will be laid to rest at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara later today.

Zayn Rayyan, who was reported missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found dead in a stream in Damansara Damai last night. - Bernama