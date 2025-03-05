HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2025 - LANDMARK is delighted to announce the highly anticipated return of gastronomic legend L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG as the cornerstone of its refined Central dining portfolio this summer.

The iconic restaurant has been located at LANDMARK for 18 years and has held the coveted Three MICHELIN Star status – the only L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG internationally to do so - for an unprecedented 13 continuous years, since the very first Hong Kong & Macau MICHELIN Guide in 2012 until its temporary closure in January 2025.

Following 19 months of planning and design, this acclaimed restaurant now proudly returns to a glamorous 18,000 sq. ft. tailor-made venue on the fourth floor of LANDMARK ATRIUM in August.

“L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG has been the jewel in the crown of our dining portfolio at LANDMARK for 18 years and is truly beloved by our diners and by us,“ said Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau of Hongkong Land Limited.

“The LANDMARK team has been working closely with L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG for months to thoughtfully craft this reimagined space. The newly transformed restaurant will captivate diners and further solidify its legacy as Hong Kong’s most exceptional fine dining destination - welcoming both local and international guests for years to come.”

Originally founded by legendary culinary superstar Mr. Joël Robuchon, the most decorated chef in MICHELIN history with no less than 31 MICHELIN Stars, L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continues to uphold his legacy of unparalleled excellence under the leadership of Executive Chef Julien Tongourian.

“After 18 remarkable years, L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continues to shine as a beacon of culinary excellence, proudly holding its prestigious Three-MICHELIN Stars. In the face of an ever-changing and often challenging F&B landscape, we’ve managed to stay ahead - driven by passion, resilience, and a relentless commitment to perfection. This renovation marks not only a new chapter for our LANDMARK location, but also a reaffirmation of our dedication to Chef Robuchon’s legacy and to offering the very best to our discerning guests, under the visionary leadership of Executive Chef Julien Tongourian.” said Carl Tang, CEO of Lisboa Food and Wines Limited.

Wine connoisseurs will delight in an exceptional selection of fine wines, featuring an extensive collection that ranges from approachable, crowd-pleasing bottles to the world’s rarest vintages. The newly expanded temperature-controlled wine cellar—now four times its original size—showcases a breathtaking gallery of over 3,400 labels, serving as a spectacular centrepiece at the venue’s entrance. We share the same inventory with Macau Lisboa Wine Cellar, which boasts the most extensive and exclusive wine collection in Asia, with an extensive collection ranging from mass-approachable bottles to the world’s rarest wines, with over 17,000 labels and 400,000 bottles. Such an impressive collection is a natural reflection of L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG’s distinction as the sole recipient of the Wine Spectator Grand Award in Hong Kong for 15 consecutive years, a recognition that underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and service. Among the 96 restaurants worldwide that have received the prestigious Grand Award, L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG remains the only one in Hong Kong to hold this esteemed honour.

The dining experience itself will also ascend to new heights of sophistication, featuring five new exquisitely designed private rooms, including a world-first, ultra-exclusive private room worth around HK$10 million, showcasing La Cornue - the world’s most luxurious handcrafted kitchenware - in its first ever commercial installation, all complemented by exceptional service from the same dedicated team.

Adding to its allure, the restaurant will feature a stunning al fresco terrace, thoughtfully designed to preserve the Le Jardin concept. This elegant outdoor space was made possible through extensive structural enhancements, seamlessly blending sophistication with relaxed, natural charm. Set to debut later this year, the terrace will offer guests an enchanting setting to savour L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG’s culinary masterpieces amidst Hong Kong’s vibrant cityscape.

LANDMARK and L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continue their legacy of delivering world-class gastronomic experiences that will delight discerning diners for decades to come.

