Cops tracking down duo involved in Pasir Mas shooting case

PASIR MAS: Police are tracking down two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting case in Kampung Alor Pinggan, Gelang Mas, here today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that in the 3 am incident, the victim and his cousin were asleep when they heard four shots fired outside his house.

“The victim got up and saw two men on a motorcycle speeding off towards Bunut Susu.

“Preliminary investigation found bullet marks on the rear mirror and front passenger side mirror of the Perodua Viva car, and the left fender of a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He added that they also found four bullet casings suspected to be of 9 mm calibre in front of the victim’s house.

“No one was injured in the incident and the suspects are believed to be riding a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle. The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 427 of the Penal Code while the motive is still under investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim, who did not want to be named and who is in his 30s, said he has lodged a report at the Meranti Police Station as he feared for his safety and that of his family.