KUALA LUMPUR: Security aspect at all police stations and places where the public usually congregate must be immediately beefed up, in response to the recent attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, Johor yesterday.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said this is to assure the public that vigilance against similar tragic incidents has been stepped up to prevent future occurrences.

“The despicable incident has proven once again that the nation as a whole must always be on guard against all forms of extremism and radicalism to uphold harmony and peace and ensure the safety of all, and that it is safe to go about their daily lives without undue fear or foreboding,” he said in a statement today.

In the 2.45 am attack yesterday, three were killed, namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and the 21-year-old suspect.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also injured in the incident and is reported to be in stable condition at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The suspect killed in the incident is believed to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and an investigation at the suspect’s house in Ulu Tiram led to the arrest of five members of his family, aged 19 to 62.

While suggesting the public allow the police to carry out a full investigation to establish the motive of the attack, Lee also called for the findings to be speedily published for the public so that everyone could be fully informed and play a part in avoiding similar incidents in the future.

He also reminded Malaysians to be always vigilant against such acts of radicalism.

“Random acts of terrorism can be found in every corner of the earth due to extremism and radicalisation of groups fed on extreme propaganda, twisted religious beliefs or ideologies.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two policemen who were mercilessly killed. We also extend our prayers for the quick recovery of the policeman who was injured and now undergoing treatment in hospital,” he said.