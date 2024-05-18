JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today paid her last respects to the two slain policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, at the Johor contingent police headquarters’s Masjid Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil here.

Her Majesty arrived at 11.37 am and spent time with the family members of Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq, 24, after the funeral prayers.

The funeral rites were conducted with full police honours.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain together with hundreds of congregants consisting of officers and members of the Royal Malaysia Police as well as the family members of the slain policemen performed the funeral prayers, led by Johor Bahru district Imam Mohd Nazri Ali.

After the funeral prayers, the coffins of the two policemen, draped in the Jalur Gemilang, were brought into the waiting hearses, before they started the journey back to their respective hometowns at 11.55 this morning for burial.

ALSO READ: Ulu Tiram police station attack: Avoid sharing unverified information - Fahmi

The late Ahmad Azza will be laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Poh, Bidor, Perak while the late Muhamad Syafiq will be buried at the Batu 8 Muslim Cemetery, Jalan Gambang, Kuantan, Pahang.

In the 2.45 am attack at Ulu Tiram police station yesterday, three were killed, namely Ahmad Azza Fahmi, Muhamad Syafiq and the 21-year-old suspect.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also injured in the incident and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

READ MORE: Pahang to donate RM8,000 to family of cop killed in Ulu Tiram police station attack