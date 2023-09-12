Covid-19: Exercise self-discipline - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today advised the people to always exercise self-discipline as a protection against COVID-19.

He posted on Facebook today that although the reported increase in the number of COVID-19 infections was at a mild level, attention needs to be given to preventive methods, such as frequently washing your hands and using sanitisers.

“I wish to advise the public to continue exercising self-discipline as a preventive method, such as frequently washing hands and using hand sanitisers to reduce the risk of infection.

“May all Malaysians be protected from the calamity of COVID-19, Insya-Allah,” he wrote.

On Sunday (Dec 3), Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that a total of 3,626 COVID-19 cases were reported during the 47th Epidemiological Week (ME 47/2023) from Nov 19 to 25, an increase of 57.3 per cent compared to the 2,305 cases recorded from the previous week.–Bernama