Crash victim Sergeant Rozali laid to rest

JERTIH: The remains of Sergeant Rozali Abdul Rani, 39, who was killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Gurun, Kedah yesterday morning, were buried at the Kampung Gong Bayor Muslim cemetery here with military honours at 8am today.

Rozali is survived by his wife, Tuan Nor Hasliza Tuan Mohd Nor, 37, and their son, Muhammad Nabil, 13.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the ceremony attended by family members and colleagues of the deceased when the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Batallion from the Pengkalan Hulu Border Regiment in Perak, Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Azril Zahimi, presented the national flag to Rozali’s father, Abdul Rani Hamad, 64, after the burial ceremony.

When met by reporters, Muhammad Nabil said the last time he met his father was yesterday morning when Rozali dropped him off at school.

“Dad told me he was going to work, to drive the truck. That was the last time I met him and got to kiss his hands before finding out that he was involved in the accident,” he said, holding back tears.

Rozali’s youngest sibling, Rosliza, who resides here, said that the deceased had contacted her via WhatsApp last Thursday, informing her about the plan to return to the hometown during the upcoming school holiday.

Besides Rozali, the two other soldiers killed in yesterday’s crash were Corporal Mohd Asri Idris, 40, and Lance Corporal Mohd Hafiz Haris, 30, all attached to the 3rd Border Regiment at the Pengkalan Hulu Camp in Perak.

The Malaysian Army, in a statement, said that the incident occurred when the three soldiers were in a convoy, involving three three-tonne military trucks, heading to the 30th Brigade Headquarters, Bukit Cowder Camp in Perlis, to pick up personnel undergoing the ‘Satria Gagah’ military exercise.

However, one of the convoy vehicles experienced a breakdown, forcing them to stop on the left shoulder of the highway before being hit by a trailer at the accident location. - Bernama