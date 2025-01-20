Cigarettes After Sex mesmerises KL in live gig

Songs filled with emotions resonate with crowd

ON January 11, fans of Cigarettes After Sex gathered at The Landing, KL Base, for an unforgettable evening of ethereal melodies and dreamy soundscapes. The venue, tucked away in Kuala Lumpur’s urban sprawl, demanded a fair amount of walking to reach, leaving many attendees feeling the physical toll of the journey. Despite the aching feet and sweaty brows, everyone’s mood shifted as they approached the venue, anticipation buzzing in the air. For fans who braved the trek, the payoff was monumental. The night promised an unparalleled experience for loyal followers of the band and as the lights dimmed, it became clear that Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) would deliver exactly what their fans had come for, a chilled, love-filled atmosphere punctuated by angelic vocals and an intimate connection with the music.

Love is in the air From the moment CAS took the stage, the atmosphere became a haven of love and serenity. Couples held each other close, swaying gently to the band’s signature dream-pop sound. The audience, ranging from longtime fans to casual listeners, shared a collective sense of tranquillity that matched the ethereal mood of the music. The band opened with X’s, instantly setting a reflective and emotional tone. Fans were drawn into the hypnotic allure of Greg Gonzalez’s angelic voice, which carried effortlessly across the venue. Tracks like You’re All I Want and Dark Vacay elicited quiet cheers and murmurs of approval, their tender lyrics resonating deeply with couples and singles alike. The simplicity of the stage setup complemented the intimacy of the music. Soft lighting in a white hue cast a dreamlike glow over the band, adding to the immersive experience. As the night unfolded, each song seemed to wrap the audience in a warm, emotional embrace, creating an unspoken bond between the performers and their listeners.

An angelic voice and a perfect setlist Gonzalez’s vocals were the heart and soul of the evening. His angelic tone, paired with the band’s minimalist instrumentation, brought the audience into the world CASis known for, melancholic, romantic and timeless. Songs like Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby and Falling in Love hit all the right emotional notes, with couples seen holding hands and leaning on each other as if the music was made just for them. The setlist was a well-curated mix of fan favourites and newer tracks, ensuring that no one left disappointed. The poignant Sweet and Cry left many attendees teary-eyed, while the dreamy melodies of Heavenly and K. had the crowd swaying in unison. A highlight of the evening came with Apocalypse, one of the band’s most popular tracks. The haunting lyrics and hypnotic melody filled the venue with almost spiritual energy, with fans singing along softly, their voices blending harmoniously with Gonzalez’s.