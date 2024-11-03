Crowds throng Semarak Ramadan Agro Madani Sales in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: People began thronging the grounds of the Kota Setar/Kubang Pasu district Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) office near here to get essential goods at cheaper prices at the Semarak Ramadan Agro Madani Sales programme today.

The Madani government’s initiative, in addition to the Rahmah Sales, was described as benefitting the people as well as easing the burden of the people in the face of higher costs of living.

Abdul Ghani Shaari, 61, from Gunung Keriang here said he and his wife arrived at 9 am just to buy local white rice which was selling for RM26 per 10 kilogrammes (kg) a bag.

“It is expensive to buy rice at grocery stores or supermarkets; it is RM39 per a bag. Alhamdulillah, we can buy two bags of rice to stock up for the fasting month. We also bought watermelons sold at RM2.50 per kg compared to RM4 elswhere,“ he said when met at the venue here today.

Meanwhile, housewife Siti Zainab Saad, 60, said she was grateful for the government’s initiative to organise the Semarak Ramadan Agro Madani Sales programme as it very helpful for people to make preparations in conjunction with the Ramadan which begins tomorrow.

“Initially, I saw a lot of people carrying bags of rice, then I realised there was apparently a sort of cheap sale. So, I stopped by... Of course, there was a long queue for rice, which is a staple, apart from the dry and wet goods,“ he said.

Che Amah Said, 76, from Taman Darul Aman here, said she visited the venue as early as 8.30 am to buy essentials for tomorrow (fasting).

“What this government is doing is timely, in addition to being cheap, the products are also of good quality and some are much cheaper than the market. Through the Semarak Ramadan Agro Madani Sales, the goods offered are cheaper by up to 30 per cent.

The programme, which began at 8.30 am, focused on offering key basic food products such as poultry, meat, vegetables, fruits, and fish which were sold at cheaper prices than in the market. -Bernama