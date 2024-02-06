Customs foil 54 smuggling attempts, seize RM1.98 million contraband goods

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department foiled 54 smuggling attempts and tax evasion worth nearly RM1.98 million through Operations Palang Timur and Makmur III from May 2 to 31.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long stated that the operations were conducted jointly with the Terengganu and Pahang Customs as well as the Customs Field Operations Combat Team (Cobra).

“The most common items seized were smuggled cigarettes, with 36 cases involving 242,148 sticks of cigarettes valued at over RM200,000, including taxes.”

“The largest seizure was 17.8 tons of frozen pork in Tumpat valued at RM452,858 including taxes,” he noted.

He listed the other confiscated items as 7,000 litres of diesel, alcoholic beverages, frozen chicken, rice, and cloned vehicles, collectively valued at over RM260,000 including taxes.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam explained that Operation Palang Timur was a combined effort by the Land Operations Team, while Operation Makmur III focused on patrols and intelligence along the sea and river routes from Tumpat to Pulau Perhentian and Pantai Merang, Terengganu.

“The smugglers attempted bringing in goods from neighbouring countries via the Golok River or coastal areas using small boats, then transferring them to trucks or cars.

“These goods were distributed to local retailers, with frozen pork destined for the west coast market of the Peninsular,“ he said.

The integrated operation managed by the Cobra team also successfully thwarted the smuggling of 2,728,720 sticks of cigarettes worth over RM500,000 in five separate cases at entry points and ports in Seberang Perai and Butterworth, Penang, he added.

He stated that all the seized items were subject to the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023, and 11 cases are being investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967.