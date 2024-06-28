Paris Olympics: No coach, no problem as Jin Wei prefers to focus on training

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei has ‘moved on’ and come to terms with the fact that she will have to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics without her coach, Nova Armada.

The 24-year-old shuttler will, instead, focus on improving her weaknesses ahead of the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics.

“For now, I just want to focus on my training.

“Coach Nova will stay in Malaysia and will not be with me when I fly to Paris (on July 23). But I will keep in touch with him,” she said when met during the Tiga Saga Li Ning Cup “3 versus 3” friendly competition between the media and the Li Ning team here today.

The media had earlier reported that Jin Wei would not be accompanied by her coach to the Paris Olympics due to the limited quota of accreditation cards issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), adding that she would instead receive guidance from Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

Asked about Rexy, Jin Wei said she believes that the Indonesian coach will be able to add value to her performance at the quadrennial Games.

“Have to get used to it (playing without a coach). But coach Rexy was a player before and a good one too as he was also an Olympic champion. We still have a lot of time so, for now, I want to focus on my training,” she said.