Customs officer dies in three-vehicle collision

KULAI: A customs officer died after the motorcycle he was riding on was involved in a three-vehicle collision at Kilometre 18.2 of the North-South Expressway southbound here yesterday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said the victim, Mohd Saiful Adli Ibrahim, 35, sustained severe injuries to the body and was confirmed dead at the location.

He said police received a distress call regarding an incident involving two cars, a Toyota Vios and a Honda Civic, and a Yamaha motorcycle at 11.40am.

“Initial investigations found that the accident is believed to have occurred when the Honda Civic car travelling from Johor Bahru towards the North stopped due to traffic congestion, and the Toyota Vios driver also slowed down their vehicle.

“Mohd Saiful Adli who was coming from the same direction crashed into the left side of the Toyota Vios car before being thrown to the left side of the road,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said the body was sent to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for post-mortem examinations, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those with information regarding the accident to come forward to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the Kulai district police headquarters or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Fatin Mohd Radzi, at 018-3649199.

