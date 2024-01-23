Customs officers grateful for bonus announcement, hope quarters repairs are expedited

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) personnel are grateful for the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim involving the department in the celebration of the 42nd World Customs Day at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Shahrul Hesham Ab Sahat from the Marine Unit and a member of the JDKM special Cobra Zone South team said that the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding better bonus assurance this year will inject enthusiasm among customs officers to continue providing excellent services.

“The bonus will boost our spirit to work more efficiently and effectively,“ he told Bernama when met at the event here.

Muhd Haikal Azry Badrunhisham from the Technical Services Department of Kuala Lumpur JKDM is grateful for the assurance of the bonus, as he believes that JKDM has shown excellent performance in the past year.

“The Prime Minister’s action is commendable, considering that all JKDM members have achieved the revenue collection targets set by the Ministry of Finance,“ he said.

Regarding the allocation to repair JKDM quarters, Shahrul Hesham said that many JKDM quarters are in a bad shape.

“Based on my observation, there are many units that are in poor condition, and repairs are needed immediately for the comfort and well-being of customs officers,“ said Shahrul Hesham who resides in the JKDM Bukit Baru quarters, Melaka.

A JKDM member who wishes to be known only as Ezra lamented that the unit she resides in Kelana Jaya is in very poor condition. She hopes that with the additional allocation for repairs, the relevant authorities will be able to address the damages to her home.

“Previously, for problems like doors, pipe leaks and electrical issues, we had to use our own money to fix them. So, with this allocation, I hope all these issues can be resolved,“ she said.

During the celebration event, Anwar announced an increase in the allocation for the repair of Customs quarters from RM20 million to RM50 million. Additionally, he assured that the bonus for JKDM members would be better this year compared to the previous year. -Bernama