IPOH: The Perak government is committed to enabling the transition of smart cities through Smart Financing, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the state government was ready to support cities not only in planning but also in implementation and financing.

He added that through clearer and more effective policies, targeted incentives as well as cross-sectoral collaboration, it would be able to ensure that no city in Perak is left behind in the journey.

“As cities grow, we must also strengthen our ability to finance them wisely. Traditional funding methods alone will not suffice as we must embrace innovative financial instruments, namely public-private partnerships, municipal bonds, green climate funds, as well as blended finance solutions tailored to city realities,“ he said at the opening of the City Windows Series III event, here today.

His welcoming speech was read out by state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

Ipoh is hosting the three-day 3rd City Windows Series: Smart Green ASEAN Cities from today. It is a regional programme in collaboration with the European Union (EU), the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and an initiative of Smart Green ASEAN Cities (SGAC).

The programme brings together representatives of major cities throughout ASEAN to exchange views, and share strategies and best practices in developing smart green cities.

Saarani also said that Perak’s sustainable development blueprint, Perak Sejahtera 2030, outlines the state government’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive and equitable progress.

“It is not merely a plan, it is a promise. A promise to empower our citizens, protect our environment and elevate our cities into engines of innovation and growth.

“The City of Ipoh plays a central role in this transformation. Once known for its rich tin heritage, today Ipoh is reinventing itself as a model of resilient, smart, and green urban living, a city where development does not come at the cost of our environment or social cohesion,“ he said.